Metadium (META) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.16 Million

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Metadium token can currently be bought for $0.0082 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. Metadium has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $129,266.00 worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Metadium has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metadium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00073724 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $236.39 or 0.00729963 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006040 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.42 or 0.04380095 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00015009 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00017841 BTC.

About Metadium

META is a token. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2018. Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. The official message board for Metadium is medium.com/metadium . The official website for Metadium is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metadium aims to build an identity blockchain ecosystem through a system service called the “Meta ID”. The role of the Meta ID is to provide a service that supports user authentication and personal information verification. Personal information is not stored in the blockchain in order to prevent privacy violations. Online and offline services that require an ID can provide services using information accumulated in the Meta ID. For example, a service associated with a Metadium blockchain can provide basic services for subscription and login, and provide services in the form of decentralized apps or centralized apps. The project’s Mainnet is set to launch on February 28, and META token holders are required to swap their ERC-20 META tokens for the native blockchain META coins in a 1:1 ratio exchange. As the team migrates from the Ethereum blockchain to Metadium Mainnet blockchain, they outline all the steps required for META holders to ensure the safe exchange of their tokens and the timeline of important upcoming events.Total supply Powered by Metadium.io APIs “

Buying and Selling Metadium

Metadium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metadium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metadium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.