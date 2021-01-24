Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post sales of $32.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $32.41 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $31.66 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year sales of $129.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.42 million to $130.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $140.39 million, with estimates ranging from $139.00 million to $143.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.67. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.39% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $31.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.27 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. Zacks Investment Research cut Mesa Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MLAB traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $288.30. 24,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,410. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.62 and a 200-day moving average of $260.92. The company has a current ratio of 14.34, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.86 and a beta of 0.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.23, for a total value of $136,054.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,954,992.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.36, for a total value of $340,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,017,325.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,231 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,115 over the last quarter. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 398.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

