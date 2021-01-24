Meridian Network (LOCK) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $871,864.00

Meridian Network (CURRENCY:LOCK) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Meridian Network has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $871,864.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meridian Network token can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 45.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Meridian Network alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00062385 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004321 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003660 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a token. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,919,828 tokens. Meridian Network’s official website is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

Meridian Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meridian Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meridian Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meridian Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meridian Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.