Mercury Systems, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli expects that the technology company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $205.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.33 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

MRCY opened at $79.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.37. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

In related news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.17, for a total transaction of $161,823.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,123,588.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,448 shares of company stock valued at $972,541 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Mercury Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

