Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.15. Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 773,361 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.17 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$56.59 million and a P/E ratio of -15.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

About Mega Uranium Ltd. (MGA.TO) (TSE:MGA)

Mega Uranium Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, explores for uranium prospective properties primarily in Australia and Canada. Its principal properties include the Ben Lomond and Georgetown (Maureen) projects located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Maple Minerals Corp.

