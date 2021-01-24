Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE MPW opened at $21.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day moving average of $19.29. Medical Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $329.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.41 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total value of $120,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,084,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,176,000 after buying an additional 786,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,293,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,798,000 after buying an additional 111,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

