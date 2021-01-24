McCollum Christoferson Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

McCollum Christoferson Group LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $342,095,000 after purchasing an additional 225,011 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,740,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $236,617,000 after purchasing an additional 67,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,845.50.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,901.05 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,013.54 and a 12-month high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,628.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total value of $99,729.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total value of $91,392.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.