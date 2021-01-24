MAX Exchange Token (MAX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $25,798.00

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. MAX Exchange Token has a total market capitalization of $210,930.67 and $25,798.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAX Exchange Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MAX Exchange Token has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,325.06 or 1.00032878 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.45 or 0.00026141 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.13 or 0.00334617 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.86 or 0.00680375 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.94 or 0.00157652 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002025 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00032402 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003672 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (CRYPTO:MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 309,951,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

