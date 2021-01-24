Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Mattel’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.30. Mattel reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Mattel will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.77. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.57. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mattel from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 13,276,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,667,000 after buying an additional 5,293,985 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,354,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,786,000 after purchasing an additional 171,404 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 1.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,189,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,844,000 after purchasing an additional 30,801 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 153.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the third quarter worth $17,550,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,388,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. Mattel has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,837.00 and a beta of 1.43.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

