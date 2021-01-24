Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Trimmed by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,422,569 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,185,528,000 after buying an additional 637,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,937,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,051,323,000 after buying an additional 908,871 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,729,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,275,589,000 after buying an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,270,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,444,029,000 after buying an additional 57,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,739,949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $926,569,000 after buying an additional 43,878 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.44.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.69, for a total value of $9,652,769.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,517,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,121,042,967.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 518,954 shares of company stock worth $164,650,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock opened at $328.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $339.87 and its 200-day moving average is $330.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

