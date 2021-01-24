Maro Price Tops $0.0212 on Major Exchanges (MARO)

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0212 or 0.00000065 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maro has a total market capitalization of $9.86 million and $601,161.00 worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Maro has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00073914 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.23 or 0.00734335 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006030 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00049636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,414.88 or 0.04361368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00015038 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00017743 BTC.

About Maro

MARO is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 922,872,266 coins and its circulating supply is 465,847,111 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.