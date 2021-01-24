Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marks and Spencer Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marks and Spencer Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.75.

OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.89 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

