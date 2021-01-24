Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Siebert Williams Shank

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) was upgraded by stock analysts at Siebert Williams Shank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on MRO. Tudor Pickering raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Truist raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $6.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.01.

MRO stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 3.36.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

