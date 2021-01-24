MAP Protocol (MAP) Achieves Market Cap of $10.60 Million

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. MAP Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.60 million and $85,576.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAP Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0333 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00055311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.39 or 0.00129599 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00076281 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.52 or 0.00286581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00070779 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00038941 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol was first traded on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 318,474,889 tokens. The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

