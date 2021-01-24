Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to announce earnings per share of $1.03 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Malibu Boats posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $5.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.35. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.25. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Malibu Boats by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,130,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,711,000 after acquiring an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 643,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after purchasing an additional 90,130 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,969,000. RK Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 94,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,862 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Malibu Boats stock opened at $76.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.94. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $81.81.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

