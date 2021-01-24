Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.23.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGA. BMO Capital Markets raised Magna International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Magna International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get Magna International alerts:

NYSE MGA traded down $1.05 on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The stock had a trading volume of 721,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,295. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. Magna International has a 1-year low of $22.75 and a 1-year high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.95.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Magna International will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Magna International by 34.5% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 187,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 48,014 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Magna International by 30.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 161,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,836 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Magna International in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.