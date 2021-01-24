Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Up 7%

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price shot up 7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $119.69 and last traded at $116.95. 281,643 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 146,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.35.

Several research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.25.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.38 and a 200-day moving average of $115.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.38). Equities analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDGL. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Tao Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,103,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) Ã-selective agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.