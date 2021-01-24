Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,714 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of M opened at $12.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.16. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $17.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.62. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on M shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Macy’s from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.59.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

