MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.43. MACOM Technology Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.07 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MACOM Technology Solutions.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $147.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTSI. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen upped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.18.

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 2,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $115,536.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,870 shares in the company, valued at $4,839,000.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 5,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $213,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,959.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,383 shares of company stock valued at $9,441,680 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,137,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,643,000 after purchasing an additional 278,218 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,121,000 after buying an additional 173,911 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 66.7% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 593,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,198,000 after acquiring an additional 237,591 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 42.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,103,000 after acquiring an additional 149,995 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 126.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 461,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,702,000 after acquiring an additional 257,993 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.99. The stock had a trading volume of 399,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,448. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.70 and its 200 day moving average is $41.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. MACOM Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $64.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -72.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

