LUXCoin (LUX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.12 Million

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $8,281.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LUXCoin has traded 3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,205.11 or 0.99959152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00025888 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00332198 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $217.08 or 0.00673777 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.44 or 0.00156571 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002458 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002016 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00030947 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003641 BTC.

LUXCoin Profile

LUXCoin (LUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,587,683 coins and its circulating supply is 10,580,450 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUXCoin Coin Trading

LUXCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUXCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LUXCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

