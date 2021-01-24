Lunyr (LUN) Hits Market Capitalization of $243,575.94

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. One Lunyr token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $243,575.94 and $18,493.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.49 or 0.00076148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $268.47 or 0.00834666 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.45 or 0.00054251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00006044 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,450.13 or 0.04508456 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Lunyr Token Profile

Lunyr (LUN) is a token. Its launch date was March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Lunyr Token Trading

