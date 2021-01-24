Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $117.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lumentum from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $101.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.29.

Lumentum stock opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 49.75 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.54. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $59.06 and a twelve month high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.30 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Retort sold 11,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,918,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $828,377.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,220,362.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,767 shares of company stock valued at $5,348,125. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

