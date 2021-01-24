Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lumber Liquidators, Inc. found its niche market in hardwood flooring. Lumber Liquidators prides itself on having one of the largest inventories of prefinished and unfinished hardwood floors in the industry. There are flooring experts in every store ready to help, and free samples are available. Lumber Liquidators carries solid and engineered hardwood, laminate flooring, bamboo flooring, cork flooring, vinyl flooring, wood-look tile flooring, butcher blocks, mouldings, accessories and tools. It negotiates directly with the mills, eliminating the middleman and passing the savings on to the customers. The environmentally conscientious company only purchases from suppliers who practice sustainable harvesting, which allows forests to heal and re-grow faster. Everything Lumber Liquidators sells (unless specified otherwise) is first-quality, graded to industry specifications, and available in standard flooring lengths. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LL. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.83.

LL stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $3.77 and a one year high of $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $295.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 17,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

