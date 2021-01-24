LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LTC. TheStreet raised shares of LTC Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LTC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in LTC Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.13. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $24.49 and a 1 year high of $50.50.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 56.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

