LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock had previously closed at $9.66, but opened at $10.73. LSI Industries shares last traded at $10.23, with a volume of 5,608 shares trading hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. Research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 4.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 77,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 77.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,748 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 519.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

About LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

