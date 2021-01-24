LockTrip (LOC) Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 24th. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001824 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $1,884.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001265 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LockTrip

LockTrip is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LockTrip

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

