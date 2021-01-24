Lockheed Martin (LMT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE LMT opened at $339.88 on Friday. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $266.11 and a 52 week high of $442.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

