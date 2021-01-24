LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Market Cap Hits $1.12 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. LocalCoinSwap has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $4,755.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0217 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LocalCoinSwap Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 71,028,943 coins and its circulating supply is 51,816,166 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

