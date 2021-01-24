Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 91.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Loblaw Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. CIBC decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Loblaw Companies from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

LBLCF stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $55.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.35.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores.

