Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) shot up 7.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.08 and last traded at $19.05. 322,670 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 354,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.74.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $650.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.18 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.86.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.48 million. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares during the last quarter. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT)

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

