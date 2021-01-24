LINA (LINA) Hits One Day Volume of $4,870.00

LINA (CURRENCY:LINA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, LINA has traded 32.3% higher against the dollar. LINA has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $4,870.00 worth of LINA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINA token can currently be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00074545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.39 or 0.00762749 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.01 or 0.00052880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,412.72 or 0.04391220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003108 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014952 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00017789 BTC.

LINA Token Profile

LINA (CRYPTO:LINA) is a token. It launched on April 2nd, 2018. LINA’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 308,674,967 tokens. LINA’s official Twitter account is @lina_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . LINA’s official website is lina.network

LINA Token Trading

LINA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.