Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,387. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $99,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,475 shares of company stock valued at $277,329. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Limoneira by 387.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Limoneira by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Limoneira by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limoneira in the 3rd quarter valued at about $360,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LMNR traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.93. 50,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.90 million, a P/E ratio of -17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $21.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21). Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 5.77% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Limoneira will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

