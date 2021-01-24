Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$70.64.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$61.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) stock opened at C$87.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.35 billion and a P/E ratio of -107.56. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$83.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.44. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a 12-month low of C$10.50 and a 12-month high of C$99.89.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

