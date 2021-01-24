LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LightPath Technologies, Inc. provides optics and photonics solutions for the industrial, defense, telecommunications, testing and measurement, and medical industries. LightPath designs, manufactures, and distributes optical and infrared components including molded glass aspheric lenses and assemblies, infrared lenses and thermal imaging assemblies, fused fiber collimators, and gradient index GRADIUM lenses. LightPath also offers custom optical assemblies, including full engineering design support. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPTH. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.57 million, a PE ratio of 51.51 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.95. LightPath Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Research analysts predict that LightPath Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $323,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of LightPath Technologies by 191.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 26,800 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

