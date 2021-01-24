Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $7.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.19.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 200,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 30,367 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

