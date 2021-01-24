Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. Buys 74 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,638 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Visa were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 26.7% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Visa by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.15. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.93 and a 12-month high of $220.39.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on V. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

