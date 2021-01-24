Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.88. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $24.64 and a 52-week high of $43.24.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.80 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 205.60% and a negative net margin of 543.73%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 4,454.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 652.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 32,647 shares in the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,390,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,550,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,074,000. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. Its lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is an autologous CAR-T cell therapy that targets the B-cell maturation antigen. The company is conducting multiple clinical trials to evaluate LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 as an earlier line of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in Revlimid-refractory MM.

