Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells and finances manufactured homes distributed through independent retailers and company-owned stores as well as directly to manufactured housing communities. It operates primarily in the southern United States. Legacy Housing Corporation is based in Bedford, Texas. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Legacy Housing has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.75.

LEGH stock opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Legacy Housing has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $16.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.51.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Legacy Housing will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $44,945.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,926,064.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth E. Shipley sold 11,182 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $172,761.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,110,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,050,782.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,751 shares of company stock valued at $861,804. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LEGH. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Legacy Housing during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.19% of the company’s stock.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

