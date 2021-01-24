Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $165.00

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lear from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lear from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $148.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $167.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 94.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Lear has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $170.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $160.69 and its 200-day moving average is $131.73.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Lear by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lear in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

