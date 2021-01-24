Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $130.08 Million

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to report $130.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $129.90 million and the highest is $130.40 million. Lannett posted sales of $136.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year sales of $525.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $521.80 million to $530.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $560.90 million, with estimates ranging from $554.70 million to $565.09 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $126.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.94 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LCI. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lannett in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Lannett by 52.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Lannett during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lannett during the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Lannett in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lannett stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.73. The stock had a trading volume of 241,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,464. The company has a market capitalization of $280.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25. Lannett has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

