Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 701.78 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 701.78 ($9.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

In other Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 634.30 ($8.29) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 682.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 599.14. Land Securities Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.33%.

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

