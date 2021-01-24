L. Mary Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) Stock

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX) insider L. Mary Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $787,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 168,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,271,889.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SWTX opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.89. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $87.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.02 and a beta of 0.92.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWTX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $57.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About SpringWorks Therapeutics

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

