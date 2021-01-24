L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of L Brands stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 2,765,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,004,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66. L Brands has a twelve month low of $8.00 and a twelve month high of $48.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.27 and a 200-day moving average of $32.50.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that L Brands will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in L Brands by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 18,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of L Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

