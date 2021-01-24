L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as high as $15.58. L.B. Foster shares last traded at $15.55, with a volume of 31,926 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of L.B. Foster from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.10 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.22.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.16). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $118.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.14 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in L.B. Foster by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 14,364 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of L.B. Foster by 6.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 530.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. 71.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L.B. Foster Company Profile (NASDAQ:FSTR)

L.B. Foster Company manufactures and distributes products and services for the transportation and energy infrastructure worldwide. Its Rail Products and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors; used rails; rail accessories, including track spikes, bolts, angle bars, and other products; power rail, direct fixation fasteners, coverboards, and other accessories; and trackwork products, as well as engineers and fabricates insulated rail joints and related accessories.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.