Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.88.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Noble Financial upped their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Shares of KTOS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.95. 1,675,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,668,719. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $202.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 37,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $754,949.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,138 shares of company stock worth $2,082,330 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

