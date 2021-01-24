Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)’s stock price rose 5.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.71 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 6,649,864 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,842,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

KOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Panmure Gordon began coverage on Kosmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.89 target price for the company. Finally, Renaissance Capital lowered Kosmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kosmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 3.77.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a negative net margin of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $224.79 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 44,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 23,669 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 156,315 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 26,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

