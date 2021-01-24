Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Hits New 1-Year High at $51.50

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $51.50 and last traded at $51.42, with a volume of 70623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.64.

KC has been the topic of several analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.53.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $254.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million. Analysts forecast that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $193,000. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 18.39% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.