Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) rose 10.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.93. Approximately 1,289,632 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 278% from the average daily volume of 340,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $10.25 to $9.25 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.35.

The company has a current ratio of 12.71, a quick ratio of 12.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.19. The stock has a market cap of $194.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.19.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57 million. Analysts predict that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Denise Bevers sold 13,023 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $65,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $719,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KIN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 361.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the first quarter worth $53,000. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 80.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Kindred Biosciences in the third quarter worth $186,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 12.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

