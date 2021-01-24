Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

NYSE KEYS opened at $145.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.93 and a fifty-two week high of $151.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 18th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total value of $279,653.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,552.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.16, for a total value of $1,991,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 236,617 shares in the company, valued at $27,722,047.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock worth $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.