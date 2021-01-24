Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.08, for a total value of $572,311.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,721.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.50, for a total transaction of $12,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 197,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,761,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,197 shares of company stock worth $88,710,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PTON opened at $159.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,282.14 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.07. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $757.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

